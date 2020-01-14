Spring Like Day Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

We had a few showers and thunderstorms overnight but they came to an end near dawn. Now we wait for the cloudy skies to break up as we head into the afternoon. Expect a much warmer Tuesday, as highs soar into the 60s. Another round of showers is likely from a new system Wednesday. Temps could flirt with 70 before cooler, drier air takes over for a time Thursday. Then comes yet another system for Friday and Saturday, with rain along with gusty winds. This is followed by the return of much colder but more seasonal air Sunday into Monday.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, Becoming Partly Sunny

High 65, Low 46, winds W-6

WEDNESDAY: Showers & a Few T/Storms Likely

High 69, Low 37, winds SW-12

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 46, Low 33, winds N-8

