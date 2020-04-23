Spring Showers For Your Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Showers rolled in throughout the early morning hours Thursday and we are expecting to see scattered showers throughout much of the day with a few rumbles of thunder. We are not expecting severe weather but strong south winds ahead of low pressure moving through may gust to near 40 mph at times Thursday! Showers move out Thursday night with Friday looking good before yet another system arrives Saturday with more rain.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Windy

High 68, Low 53, winds S-20-40

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Mild

High 71, Low 55, winds NW-7

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Some Thunder

High 64, Low 46, winds SW-14

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

