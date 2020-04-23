Spring Showers For Your Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Showers rolled in throughout the early morning hours Thursday and we are expecting to see scattered showers throughout much of the day with a few rumbles of thunder. We are not expecting severe weather but strong south winds ahead of low pressure moving through may gust to near 40 mph at times Thursday! Showers move out Thursday night with Friday looking good before yet another system arrives Saturday with more rain.
THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Windy
High 68, Low 53, winds S-20-40
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Mild
High 71, Low 55, winds NW-7
SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Some Thunder
High 64, Low 46, winds SW-14
