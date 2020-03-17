Spring officially starts Thursday

Thursday is the first day of spring!

It's great news for those who have been waiting for this dreary winter to pass and see some color back in nature.

This year the season is starting earlier than it has in more than a century.

Spring usually begins on March 20th or 21st, but this year the vernal equinox is March 19.

The northern hemisphere starts springtime when it sees equal stretches of light and darkness in a day.

Punxsutawney Phil isn't getting any credit for the early start according to scientists, they say it's due to leap years, centuries, and the earth's pat around the sun.

The last time spring sprang early was in 1896.

