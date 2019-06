Tickets are going fast for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and so is our next prize.

This year's bonus prize was unveiled Monday at Hunt Ford in Franklin. It's a 2019 Ford Mustang courtesy of the dealership.

To be eligible you have to get your tickets by August 4, 2019. Tickets are $100 and only 6,500 tickets will be sold. For more details on how you can purchase your ticket click HERE