St. Jude Dream Home Early Bird Tickets on sale

This year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has kicked off.

Your $100 ticket, for a chance to win a home, goes directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

If you have yet to buy a ticket, a year of gas and groceries is at stake.

You can purchase a ticket by calling 800-834-5461 or clicking here for more information.

You have until June 14 to qualify for the early bird prize, valued at 4800 dollars.

Open house tours begin July 20th, where you can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree.

This years house is located in the McCoy Place Subdivision off Three Springs Road at 1167 Aristides Drive.

Tune in to WBKO on August 18th to see the drawing for the house and other prizes.

