St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- A list of winners from the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway can be found below:
Open House Prize: Joseph King Bowling Green, Ky.
$10,000 shopping spree, courtesy of BG Home Furnishings
Tickets on Sale Prize: Bob Brown Bowling Green, Ky.
2019 Spartan commercial grade zero turn mower, STIHL battery powered blower, hedge trimmer and string trimmer set, courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment
Early Bird: Connie Cowherd Russellville, Ky.
A year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800, courtesy of Houchens Industries
Bonus Prize: Tina Lowe Alvaton, Ky.
2019 Ford Mustang, courtesy of Hunt Ford, Inc.
Ancillary #1: Scotty McKinney Bowling Green, Ky.
Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology, courtesy of Brizo®
Ancillary #2: Larry Morrison Glasgow, Ky.
$2,500 gift certificate to Shop at Home Carpets
Ancillary #3: Earnest & Shirley Glass Rockfield, Ky.
$1,500 shopping spree at Dillard's of Greenwood Mall
Ancillary #4: Wesley Trout Franklin, Ky.
Eight-night stay in a luxurious rental home in Orlando, FL, courtesy of Quinn's Vacation Homes, plus a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Commonwealth Tax, Accounting & Financial Services
Grand Prize: Walter Wagoner Bowling Green, Ky.
2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house built by Sweets Design Build with an estimated value of $300,000