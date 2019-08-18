St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2019

A list of winners from the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway can be found below:

Open House Prize: Joseph King Bowling Green, Ky.

$10,000 shopping spree, courtesy of BG Home Furnishings

Tickets on Sale Prize: Bob Brown Bowling Green, Ky.

2019 Spartan commercial grade zero turn mower, STIHL battery powered blower, hedge trimmer and string trimmer set, courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment

Early Bird: Connie Cowherd Russellville, Ky.

A year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800, courtesy of Houchens Industries

Bonus Prize: Tina Lowe Alvaton, Ky.

2019 Ford Mustang, courtesy of Hunt Ford, Inc.

Ancillary #1: Scotty McKinney Bowling Green, Ky.

Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology, courtesy of Brizo®

Ancillary #2: Larry Morrison Glasgow, Ky.

$2,500 gift certificate to Shop at Home Carpets

Ancillary #3: Earnest & Shirley Glass Rockfield, Ky.

$1,500 shopping spree at Dillard's of Greenwood Mall

Ancillary #4: Wesley Trout Franklin, Ky.

Eight-night stay in a luxurious rental home in Orlando, FL, courtesy of Quinn's Vacation Homes, plus a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Commonwealth Tax, Accounting & Financial Services

Grand Prize: Walter Wagoner Bowling Green, Ky.

2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house built by Sweets Design Build with an estimated value of $300,000