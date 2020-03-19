St. Jude Dream Home update

Progress is being made on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.

On March 19, concrete was poured on the Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) wall.

During the ground breaking in January, builder Darrel Sweets told us:

"One thing that is really cool about that is we have all competitors coming together for a common cause," added Sweets. "We have the concrete companies here local and they are all competitors but yet they are coming together and donating their time, their materials all for one cause. That is something you don't see a lot of."

The house is located on Montrose Court in the McCoy Place subdivision.

During the last 15 years, 13 news has raised 9.3 million dollars for St. Jude

Tickets for the dream home are expected to start being sold in early May.