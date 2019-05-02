Starbucks recalls french press over cutting concerns

Starbucks is recalling its Bodum recycled coffee press after reports of users being cut while using it.

Starbucks received eight reports of the plunger’s knob breaking in the U.S. and one report of the plunger’s knob breaking in Canada, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries.

The french press has a glass beaker, dark gray frame and light gray handle and knob.

About 230,000 were sold in the U.S. since 2016 for about $20.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses.

Click here for instructions on how to return the coffee press to receive a full refund in the form of a store credit. Returns will not be accepted in stores.

