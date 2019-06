Stars of the hit HGTV show ‘Fixer Upper’ made a big donation to a local hospital.

Chip and Joanna Gaines donated $1.5M to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The money was raised during a social media challenge the couple created known as the #chipinchallenge.

The couple recently visited the hospital where they presented the check.

