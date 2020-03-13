State Board of Election makes changes to ensure safety for May 2020 Primary Election

The State Board of Election has taken several first-steps to deal with concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to effectively and safely administer the May 19, 2020 Primary Election.

On March 10, 2020, Governor Beshear announced that state nursing and long-term facilities will restrict visitation and strongly urged all senior care and long-term facilities to take similar action.

Following this directive and guidance from the CDC, the State Board of Elections is requesting all County Board of Election to relocate polling places that are currently located in senior care facilities and/or senior community centers.

The State Board of Elections will provide support and funding to County Clerks to ensure the appropriate notification of change in polling location is sent to voters.

“The State Board of Elections is working with partner organizations, including the CDC, DHS, and the Kentucky Department of Health, to ensure that we are providing up-to-date guidance and best practices to County Boards of Election as we move toward the May 19, 2020 Primary Election,” stated Jared Dearing, Executive Director of the State Board of Elections.

The State Board of Elections has also requested that County Clerk's communicate with senior care facilities and other at-risk populations regarding the availability of absentee voting due to age or illness to accommodate any potential inconvenience associated with the Governor’s directive and the State Board’s recent actions.

The Kentucky State Board of Elections will continue to work with federal, state, and local partners, including Governor Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams, in evaluating best practices and guidelines as Kentucky approaches the May 19, 2020 Primary Election.