State Board of Elections adopts temporary emergency regulations for upcoming election

Today, the State Board of Elections approved temporary emergency administrative regulations outlining how the June 23, 2020, primary elections will be conducted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a state of emergency in the Commonwealth and poses a risk to the health and wellbeing of voters.

The goal of the measures adopted by the State Board of Elections today is to reduce health risks to voters, poll workers, and administrators and guarantee access to the ballot for every eligible voter.

The regulations adopted will ensure that all eligible registered voters of the Commonwealth have access to a process in which they may safely and

securely cast their vote.

Every eligible registered voter will receive a postcard with instructions on how to apply for an absentee ballot, which will be delivered to them by mail.

The State Board of Elections has established a secure online portal for absentee ballot

applications that will provide voters with a quick, easy, and secure way to request their ballot.

In several weeks, the State Board will release a secure online portal for voters to

easily apply for their absentee ballot and the Board strongly encourages all registered voters to take advantage of voting by mail-in absentee ballot.

All eligible voters who apply for an absentee ballot will qualify to receive one.

Once they receive and complete their absentee ballot, they will have the option to return their completed ballot free of charge through the mail, or they may drop

their ballot off at a secure county-government location.

County clerks’ offices will provide more information in June.

The State Board of Elections is asking voters to make this election safe by voting absentee by mail.

Voters are also advised that in-person voting by appointment will be available from June 8, 2020 through 6:00 PM on Election Day, June 23, 2020, however, voters are strongly urged to apply for and vote by absentee mail ballot.

SBE Covid19 Emergency Regulation.pdf

Primary Timeline for emergency primary.pdf