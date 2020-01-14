State Police arrest Beech Creek man after high speed pursuit

Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville says at 5:25 p.m. Trooper Justin Cornett saw a 2004 white Chevy Tahoe speeding on Kentucky 81 just south of Bremen.

Troopers say the Tahoe then took off down Giston Road, before finally stopping on Kentucky 2584. Trooper Cornett then arrested the driver, Steven Matthew Minor, age 37, of Beech Creek. He was able to determine Minor was under the influence.

Among Minor's charges are speeding, fleeing police, reckless driving, DUI, wanton endangerment of a police officer, and resisting arrest. He's in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

