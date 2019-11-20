State Rep. Patti Minter files for reelection

State Representative Patti Minter has filed for reelection.

Minter is a Democrat who has served Bowling Green since her election in 2018. State representatives serve two-year terms.

Governor-elect Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor-elect joined Minter and her husband at her filing.

Minter said she will continue to fight for public schools and reliable pensions. So far she has championed legislation on limiting the cost of insulin and protecting those with pre-existing conditions seeking healthcare coverage.