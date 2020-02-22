State Representative Steve Sheldon speaks on House Bill 136

On Thursday, The Kentucky House voted to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Under House Bill 136, smoking cannabis would not be permitted and consumption of medical marijuana could take place in forms like pills and oils.

According to Rep. Steve Sheldon in order for a physician to prescribe medical marijuana they have to obtain certain credentials. After receiving the prescription the patient then has to follow up with a pharmacist before they can visit a dispensary.

"It gets written for the patient, the patient then has to go by a pharmacy. Every dispensary will have a collaborating agreement with a pharmacist that will provide a needed step to this program," said Steve Sheldon, State Representative, District 17. "Having a pharmacist go over the prescription with the patient, the medications they are on, how they interact, the disease to disease interaction, and the drug to disease interaction."

After a patient's initial consultation with a pharmacist they do not have to return when they are going to get refills, they only have to go to the dispensaries for those.

According to Sheldon, there has to be a minimum of 25 dispensaries set up across the state. However, counties have the option to decide to not have a dispensary.

"The sponsors of the bill consider the bill one of the most regulated medical marijuana bills in the country," added Sheldon.

Although there will be an age limit on who can purchase medical marijuana from a dispensary, doctors can prescribe it to any age group.

Also, those who obtain a medical marijuana card and have a prescription cannot use medical marijuana in public.

"Another thing that is big, you can't even have it in public. If you have it and you are coming home from the dispensary and if it isn't in the original container then you are breaking the law," added Sheldon.

For medical marijuana to become legal in the state of Kentucky the bill still has to pass through the senate, and then be signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear. Representative Sheldon said even though the house has passed it we are only a quarter of the way there.

