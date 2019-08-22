State Representative speaks about minimum wage in Kentucky

The minimum wage in the State of Kentucky has been $7.25 for over a decade. Lawmakers in Frankfort are proposing an increase.

The bill is backed by two Democratic lawmakers Senator Reggie Thomas from Lexington and Representative Kathy Hinkle from Louisa. The proposal would gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2027.

"I feel like minimum wage is something that has been established Federally. It has kind of almost been obsolete for a lot of years. I really believe the market determines what the wages are there are very few people that are making minimum wage anymore." said State Representative Steve Sheldon (R) from Bowling Green.

Not only would the bill increase minimum wage for the state of Kentucky but it would also allow cities to enact their own minimum wage.

Neighboring states like Illinois have raised their minimum wage and are on the path to reach $15 an hour by 2025.

"I think minimum wage isn't a substantial, like it is not supposed to be a job where you live off of that wage personally" said Hannah Hundt,a college student.

This is not the first minimum wage hike proposal the last two years, Thomas proposed bills that never advanced.

"You know minimum wage was not meant to be a living wage it was meant to be something that helps people get along until they can better themselves. Until they can perform at a level that allows them to get raises. I know that I employ hundreds and don't have any that I know of that make minimum wage", said Sheldon.

The current federal minimum wage is also $7.25 and recently the U.S House passed a bill raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has no plans to bring it up in his chamber.