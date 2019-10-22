State lawmaker prefiles bill to regulate vape product sales

A Kentucky lawmaker prefiles a bill to regulate vaping.

State Representative Jerry Miller said the bill would limit the sale of all flavored vaping products to stores licensed by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Marty Pollio is the superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools. He and other educators have accused the vaping industry of targeting students with advertising campaigns.

"Whether it is strawberry milk, or cotton candy, or any other flavor, clearly we believe that those are targeted to youth across America."

Miller said the bill's specific purpose would be to curb the number of young people picking up the habit.

"We are not banning products," Miller said. "We are not making it harder for people who legitimately want to get off tobacco to use tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes. They can still buy those at convenience stores and other places. But these will be restricted flavors. These flavor-enhanced products will be restricted to sales only to stores licensed by the ABC."