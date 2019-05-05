State of Emergency declared amid gas leak in Bowling Green

A state of emergency has been declared after an unknown gas leak in Bowling Green.

According to City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash, officials and experts have been working to determine the source of the leak in the Greater Lost River Cave Area.

"We've really come to the point now where a state of emergency had to be declared by the state in order for us to get more assistance in determining where the root cause is. The city only has limited resources and limited equipment to determine these kinds of things," he explained.

He said around the end of March, the staff at Lost River Cave detected a strong odor -- what they thought were chemicals coming from the caves. They then notified the Environmental Science Officer for the City of Bowling Green, who determined the odor was gasoline, but the source is still under investigation.

Since then, the City of Bowling Green (in collaboration with the WKU Center for Human Geo-Environmental Studies and cave staff) have been working to determine the cause.

Nash says they've checked all kinds of tanks, but haven't found the one causing the odor. He said it could be one of four things:

1.) An old, unknown tank that is regularly check but leaks slowly over a long period of time from a gas station, farmer, etc.

2.) A known tank that is regularly checked, but leaks slowly over a long period of time.

3.) An accidental spill or leakage of an existing in-ground tank.

4.) An accidental spill or leakage from a mobile tank where gas has seeped into the ground water, resulting in the smell of the fumes into the cave system.

"The caves end up being pockets of air and so as these fumes, wherever it is seeping from - a tank we know about, a tank we don't know about, a mobile tank that's had an accidental spill, it has worked itself into the ground and working its way through. Then it hits a cave which is a big pocket of air," said Nash.

"Most of the caves around here are connected to one another and those fumes just continue to work their way to cave to cave until they find a place that they can escape and come up and out. The could be from a sink hole or a cave system," he said.

Nash said one Bowling Green apartment was inspected and evacuated after the smell of the same fumes. He said he doesn't think people have a reason to be alarmed due to the precautionary measures taken by the city and state.

