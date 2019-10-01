State officials respond to over 100 wildfires ahead of season

107 of Kentucky's 120 counties are under burn bans after a long stretch of dry weather. As of October 1, the Kentucky Energy and Environment is implementing additional restrictions as wildfire season officially begins.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry has already responded to 104 wildfires heading into October, according to a press release. They said seeing no wildfires at all is typical before wildfire hazard season.

As of October 1, even residents of counties without burn bans are prohibited from burning anything from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. within 150 feet of woodland fields, dry grass, or other highly flammable materials.

The applies until December 15.