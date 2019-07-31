State officials using sound, light, and bubbles to deter invasive carp species

State officials are working to get a barrier operational by fall to curb the population of Asian carp in Lake Barkley.

The barrier is considered an experimental project that uses a combination of bubbles, sound, and light to deter the sensitive carp from passing. It's called a bio-acoustic fish fence, or BAFF.

Ron Brooks, a director for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, said the project could be a game-changer.

“Asian carp are sensitive to sound and disturbances in the water,” Brooks said. “The barrier, along with commercial fishing efforts already underway, aim to significantly reduce the number of Asian carp in Kentucky and Barkley lakes.”

The Asian carp can outcompete native fish, and a single female can lay up one million eggs every year.