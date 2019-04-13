Stay Weather Aware For Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, April 13, 2019

Saturday didn't quite bring much sunshine, but we stayed dry till late. More showers and thunderstorms move through into the predawn and daybreak hours with some strong storms with the possibility of small hail and strong winds. Some storms could be strong to severe Sunday especially in the afternoon, with much of the region under a Slight Risk (level 2) for a few storms that may contain locally damaging winds, hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado. We will provide further updates on the WBKO Weather App, WBKO.com and WBKO social.

TONIGHT: Showers and a Few Thunderstorm - some strong

Low 59, winds SE-12

SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Windy, Few Storms Possibly Severe

High 72, Low 38, winds SW-18, G-40

MONDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 63, Low 44, winds W-9

