Stay in Japanese hotel for just $1 a night, but people get to watch you sleep

You can spend a night in the land of the rising sun for just a buck, if you let a bunch of strangers watch.

The Asahi Ryokan hotel is offering one of its rooms for just $1 per night to guests willing to be live-streamed during their stay.

The hotel's 27-year-old owner said he got the idea when a British Youtuber guest broadcast much of his visit there.

Travelers capitalizing on the offer will appear live on the YouTube channel One Dollar Hotel.

Audio is not broadcast, and guests can turn the lights off.

The bathroom is also out of camera range.

When the live-streaming room isn't occupied, the video feed switches to the hotel owner working in his office.

Fukuoka is a coastal city is known for its freshly-caught seafood. It’s also the birthplace of the popular Ichiran ramen noodle chain.

The acclaimed Fukuoka Art Museum is also located in the city. It reopened in early 2019 following three years of renovations.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.