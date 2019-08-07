Staying A Bit Unsettled In The Days To Come

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The first of three cool fronts have passed through South Central Kentucky bringing heavy rains and intense lightning Tuesday night. We will see a break from the stormy weather Wednesday with even a bit less humid air. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return with front #2 Thursday into Friday. As the front stalls in the Tennessee Valley, we will continue to see low-end rain chances for much of the weekend into the start of next week as front #3 approaches.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated TStorms East of I-65

High 88, Low 67, winds NW-8

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 70, winds W-9

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 88, Low 68, winds NW-6

