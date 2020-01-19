Staying In The Freezer Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, January 19, 2020

The coldest air we've felt since early November has taken over! We made it into the 30's Sunday but going into Monday we struggle to to do with wind chills feeling like the teens much of the day. We stay in the freezer for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. At least readings moderate by the middle of next week. Our next chance of rain shows up Friday. By then, temperatures will have warmed back above seasonal norms.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Cold

Low 15, winds N-9

MARTIN LUTHER KING, Jr. DAY (MONDAY):

Sunny, Continued Very Cold

High 31, Low 17, winds N-8

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not as Cold

High 39, Low 21, winds NE-5

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams