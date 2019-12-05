Staying Mild For Now, Getting Wild Later

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Thursday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and temps near 60°. A weak system may spread a few light showers into our area on Friday. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend looks good for Christmas parades on Saturday. It will be quite breezy Sunday into early next week as a more potent system moves in Sunday night and Monday with a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. That will be followed by another Arctic plunge with rain possibly ending as some light snow.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Mild

High 60, Low 48, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Slight Chance of Showers

High 56, Low 35, winds NE-6

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High 54, Low 40, winds SE-8

