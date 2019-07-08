Staying Steamy Through Mid-Week!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, July 8, 2019

It remains very warm and humid as the new work week unfolds, but at least rain chances are running much lower this week. Tuesday appears dry, although it will be hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s and heat indices topping out in the triple digits for some. We'll have another hot day Wednesday before a cold front slips through late Wednesday night. This could trigger a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms into early Thursday. This front takes the heat and humidity down a few notches late Thursday into Friday. Right now, the upcoming weekend looks sunny with some heat and humidity returning.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid

High 91, Low 71, winds NE-4

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Chance of a T/Storm Late

High 93, Low 73, winds NW-5

THURSDAY: A Morning T/Storm Possible, then Mostly Sunny

High 90, Low 65, winds W-6

