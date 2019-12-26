Staying Warm...for Now

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Clouds hold tight through our Friday, although temperatures remain on the mild side. A few sprinkles are possible Friday morning as a weak disturbance passes through. A much better chance for rain arrives Saturday evening into Sunday, however. Rain from our weekend system could be rather heavy (a general 1-2" expected), with thunder and gust winds also possible. A reset to more average temperatures arrives on Monday and Tuesday as we will see highs in the mid to upper 40s to ring in the New Year. Another shot at rain arrives late New Year's Day (Wednesday) into Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild, A Few Sprinkles Possible

High 61, Low 47, winds S-5

SATURDAY: M/Cloudy, Breezy & Warm, Showers Toward Evening

High 68, Low 58, winds SE-11

SUNDAY: Breezy with Rain Likely, Thunder Possible

High 67, Low 37, winds S-15