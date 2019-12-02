Staying safe while enjoying your Christmas tree

December ushers in for many homes a Christmas tree, but fire departments advise there are possible dangers that can come about with having a tree in the home.

The Bowling Green Fire Department has safety recommendations for how to keep you and your family safe during the holiday season.

Experts say, when choosing your tree, consider an artificial tree over a real one; they're less flammable and easier to take care of because they don't require water. If you do elect to get a real tree though, make sure you pick one that is fresh and has springy, green needles.

Before you place your real tree in a stand, experts say to cut 1 to 2 inches off the bottom of the trunk so it can absorb water well. The tree stand's water should be refilled every day.

Make sure your tree is placed at least 3 feet from a heat source, like a floor vent, fireplace or lamp. Before going to bed or leaving your house, be sure to turn off the tree lights.

Experts warn that keeping a dry tree in the home is like inviting a forest fire inside. Ensure that your fire alarms work and get rid of the tree when it becomes too dry.