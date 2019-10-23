Steamer Seafood to be sold at Warren County Master Commissioner Sale

Steamer Seafood will be up for sale as part of the Warren County Master Commissioner's Sale taking place October 29.

The property will be offered to the highest bidder due to debt.

According to the Warren County Master Commissioner's website, Steamer appraised for $1.15 million, but owes over $2 and a half million.

The auction will take place "about the hour of 5:00 p.m., at the Justice Center on the 2nd Floor, in the District “D” Courtroom, Bowling Green, Kentucky."

See the document below for more details of the sale.

