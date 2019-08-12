Steaming Heat and Strong Storms

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Monday, August 12, 2019

It's been another hot and humid day as we climbed to 92° but we will see even warmer temperatures heading into Tuesday. Temperature climb to the mid 90's with heat indices in the triple digits ahead of a the cold front. As the cold front approaches Tuesday, look for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms - a few of which could be strong to severe Tuesday afternoon and evening. High pressure takes over Wednesday and takes away some of the oppressive heat and humidity for the rest of the workweek. Skies will stay sunny with a return to the 90s by the weekend.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Warm and Humid, Fairly Clear

Low 75, winds SW-9

TUESDAY: Breezy, Hot and Humid, Scattered Storms Likely

High 94, Low 72, winds SW-12, G20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not As Humid

High 88, Low 65, winds NW-8

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams