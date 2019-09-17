Step Up for Down Syndrome this Saturday

Bowling Green’s Down syndrome community hopes to knock it out of the park this weekend!

Step Up for Down Syndrome is Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The walk will include a performance from the Rockerz dance team and appearances by famous characters like Buzz and Woody from Toy Story.

The event is the primary fundraiser for the Buddy House, which provides support and lifelong learning for those with Down syndrome.

"It allows us to celebrate individuals with down syndrome and provides the community with an awareness that down syndrome doesn't define our down syndrome community." -- Stephanie Morton, Executive Director, Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky

Gates open at 10:30 Saturday morning and the walk starts at 12:30 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

