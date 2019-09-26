Stevenson Elementary School in Russellville unveils a unique vending machine

The Russellville Independent School System has partnered with Global Vending Group to bring a unique vending machine to their schools.

"First, everybody was talking about this vending machine but we didn't actually have it and once we got it, and once we got the books in it, it was just like 'Oh my goodness, this is awesome!'," said Robin Cornelius, Principal at Stevenson Elementary School.

Stevenson Elementary School was the first school in Kentucky to receive a book vending machine. Now there have been a few others added around Kentucky.

"So we don't just have one machine, we have two. This is the one that is the very first one in the state of Kentucky. So the second machine is housed in our middle and high school for those students," said Mindy Key, Outreach Coordinator Russellville Independent Schools.

Students have the chance to earn points to get coins for the machine through taking accelerated reader tests. Once a student hits 25 points they are recognized and given golden coin for the vending machine.

"Our students are so excited to see their names to be called for a token for the vending machine. So they have read and read and they have reading logs to keep up with. Sometimes they don't realize that they have got enough points to get a token. So this has been a great incentive for our school and for our students," added Cornelius.

Students are able to choose the book of their choice from the machine. From chapter books to picture books there is something for all kindergarten through fifth grade students.

"For our kids it is really important that they get to choose and they have ownership for the next 25 points they earn to get another token. So we don't want to limit the choices that they have, so you pick what you want and it's yours you earned it," added Key.

Not only can students choose their book they also get to keep it and take it home.

"It gives students the opportunity to make a selection and take the book home. If they didn't have any books at home they could take a book from a machine if they got a token and bring it home and just read that book," said Gracie Edge, 5th grader at Stevenson Elementary School.