Still Unsettled Wednesday, then Heat Builds!

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

We continued to deal with the remnants of Hurricane Barry, which will bring more scattered showers and storms to our area through Wednesday. Gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible with some storms. Barry's remnant low heads out Thursday, though a slight chance for storms remains. Increasing sunshine will result in some HOT temperatures late week! Highs soar into the low to mid-90s Thursday into the weekend. These readings coupled with the very muggy air will send heat index values soaring to 110° by week's end! Some relief comes our way with the return of shower and storm chances along with a cooldown early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with Scattered Thunderstorms Likely

High 86, Low 73, winds W-10

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and Humid, Isolated Aft'n T/Storms

High 92, Low 74, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 93, Low 74, winds SW-7

