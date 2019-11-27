Stores in Bowling Green gearing up for Black Friday sales

The Pink Lily Boutique in Bowling Green is opening its doors at 8 a.m. Friday and the first 100 customers get a special goody bag for free.

All the doorbuster deals will be placed right in front near the door to the store, and management says the entire store is 30% off.

"So if you want these doorbusters, we have quite a few, but like I said, they are not going to last long," said McKinnley Turner, store manager.

If you're unable to travel to the store in Bowling Green, all sales will also be listed on their website.

Meijer has also been preparing for Black Friday by having sales all week long.

They started their special sales on Sunday so if you aren't wanting to miss family time you can take advantage of those on Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday they will have special doorbusters.

"We do have quite a few items on Thursday that will be breaking just for Thursday and Friday. On the front page we have a Element 55 inch TV that's $179," said Store Director Andrew Marshall.

"But there is a lot of stuff -- we have toys on sale, we have electronics on sale, bicycles, iPads, Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch video game controllers -- it's a lot," added Marshall.

They will also be open 24/7 in case there are a few last minute food items you need for the big day.