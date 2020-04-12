Storm Severity Chances Weakening

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, April 12, 2020

********WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT TILL 1PM CDT MONDAY***********

Storms to our west tonight are substantially weakening as they head eastward. Though the severe weather risk for the overnight has dwindled we still could see a a couple cells gain enough energy to become severe. This moves through between 1am and 4am. The key threat will be the possibility of some wind damage. The tornado threat is still in place but at only at a 2% chance. Aside from the storms strong wind around the low will bring of gusty wind conditions into early Monday with possible wind gust up to 50mph. We dry out for Moday with afternoon highs in the lower 50's.

TONIGHT: Showers a few storms

Low 49, winds NW20

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler

High 60 (midnight) falling upper 50's afternoon, Low 38, winds NW10

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool

High 51, Low 34, winds NW7

