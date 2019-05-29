Storm causes fallen trees, power outages in Warren County

Storms in South Central Kentucky brought debris and power outages in Warren County Wednesday evening.

Those living near the Rockfield area encountered hail and gusts of wind, leaving debris, power outages, and downed trees in its midst.

"Everything -- rain, wind hit our trees. Trees fell over," said KJ, who was at his grandparents' home when the storm hit.

"Yeah, just the hail everywhere; I mean, you couldn't even see the road, there were so many twigs, and branches and everything at it. And then around the curve, it got real foggy, I thought I was like in Jurrasic Park or something," said Tyler Cardwell, whose tree fell over onto the road.

Morehead Road was closed for some time as crews cut apart a tree that had fallen across it.

"When I first got here, I saw the tree laying in the road, and then I noticed the phone pole down," said Darrell Grimes, with the Browning Fire Department.

Several miles around the bend on Richpond Rockfield Road, a couples yard, along with their home, was covered in fallen limbs.

They said it was a far cry from over the weekend, when the yard had been filled with dozens of family members, as they celebrated their 50th anniversary.

"Never seen this kind of destruction since we been here; never thought we would. We were just talking yesterday how we were so blessed not to be having all the storms and stuff that other people have," said Sue Davidson, who owns the home with her husband Ed.

There were no confirmed tornadoes in the area, but excessive winds at least over 40 miles per hour had been reported.

"We've been riding down, seeing all the trees, because it was scary," explained Melanie Edison, the Davidsons' niece. "I mean, when it happened, it was like a big boom."

13 News hasn't heard of any injuries related to the storm in our viewing area.

"At least we all safe, nobody got hurt," said Davidson.