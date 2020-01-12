Storm damage destroy's a home in Smith's Grove

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- What was a hallmark movie night for one family ended in a disaster after a tree fell on their home Saturday night.

A family in Smiths Grove experienced something no one wants to happen during a bad storm, a tree falling on their house and landing right where the kitchen once stood.

"I saw everything outside spinning and that is when we heard a big crack and a boom and we both just instinctively crouched to the ground. I remember looking to the right and all of a sudden I just see this huge tree limb just fall straight through into the kitchen," said Aarica Martin, daughter of the homeowner.

Their roof has caved-in and their kitchen cabinets are being held up by a kitchen aide mixer that is sitting underneath.

No one in the home was injured at the time the tree fell and everyone is safe.

 
