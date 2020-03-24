Storms Move Out, Sunshine Returns

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Showers and thunderstorms continue into our Tuesday evening. While the best threat for severe storms is to our south, some cells may put down some heavy rain. We dry out Wednesday, staying dry through Friday morning. Temperatures soar to near 80 Friday -likely our warmest day of the year - before our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday with more rain and storms.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun

High 63, Low 46, winds NW-5

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 77, Low 62, winds S-12

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm, Isol'd T/Shower Late

High 80, Low 65, winds SW-14