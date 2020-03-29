Storms Weaken As They Move East Overnight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, March 29, 2020

Some strong storms rolled through the region late Saturday with many going severe warned. The storms weakened as they moves to the east of I-65. We will watch these showers push on out of here by early Sunday. Sunday look dry and fairly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's.

TONIGHT: Showers and Thunderstorms Ending

Low 59, winds SW-16

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 67, Low 47, winds NW-7

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Rain Late

High 66, Low 47, winds N-7

