Storms for Tuesday, a Bit Cooler

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, July 29, 2019

A cold front moves out of the Plains and into Kentucky Tuesday. As the front draws closer, showers and thunderstorms become likely late tonight and most of Tuesday. We return to mainly sunny skies for the rest of the week with temps a bit cooler for daytime highs and overnight lows. Small chances for mainly late-day thundershowers come back into the picture over the weekend into Monday.

TUESDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Cooler

High 84, Low 67, winds W-6

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny and Warm

High 85, Low 65, winds N-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 87, Low 64, winds NE-8