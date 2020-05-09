Stray Shower Possible For Mother's Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, May 9, 2020

***FROST ADVISORY FOR COUNTIES EAST OF I65 TONIGHT/SUN MORNING***

We woke up Saturday morning to near freezing temperatures and tied the all time low here in Bowling Green with a low of 34º. Heading into tonight some our our eastern counties could see frost overnight. We kick off Sunday dry and temperatures steadily climbing into the upper 60's. There is a small chance of a late-day shower Mother's Day. Temps slowly moderate early next week but will remain well below seasonal norms until Thursday. Several shots at showers are in the forecast next week, as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and Chilly

Low 40, winds CALM

MOTHER'S DAY (SUNDAY): P/Sunny, Breezy, a Shower Possible Late

High 67, Low 40, winds SW-16

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Mild

High 60, Low 41, winds NW-11

