Strong Storms Possible Tonight

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, March 2, 2020

Showers and thunderstorms arrive late tonight. Heavy downpours and potentially a rumble of thunder are possible. Breezy conditions will help clear the rain out by Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay mild through Wednesday before another chance of showers arrives Thursday. Sunny skies return Friday, before a warming trend sets in for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Showers Ending, Then Clearing

High 64, Low 40, winds W-13

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy Skies

Low 62, Low 41, winds SW-7

THURSDAY: Chance of Showers

High 58, Low 39, winds E-6