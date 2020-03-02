Strong Storms Possible Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Monday, March 2, 2020
Showers and thunderstorms arrive late tonight. Heavy downpours and potentially a rumble of thunder are possible. Breezy conditions will help clear the rain out by Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay mild through Wednesday before another chance of showers arrives Thursday. Sunny skies return Friday, before a warming trend sets in for the weekend.
TUESDAY: Showers Ending, Then Clearing
High 64, Low 40, winds W-13
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy Skies
Low 62, Low 41, winds SW-7
THURSDAY: Chance of Showers
High 58, Low 39, winds E-6