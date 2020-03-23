Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, March 23, 2020

***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY, MARGINAL RISK FOR A FEW STRONG/SEVERE STORMS***

We'll stay cloudy and cool through Monday evening with dry conditions through early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, an approaching system will produce showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could reach severe limits, with isolated damaging wind gusts the main threat. We dry out midweek, staying dry through Friday morning. Temperatures soar to near 80 Friday -likely our warmest day of the year - before our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday with more rain and storms.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely, Few Possibly Severe

High 61, Low 50, winds SE-11

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun

High 62, Low 46, winds NW-5

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer

High 75, Low 62, winds S-10