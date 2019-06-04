Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Tuesday has yielded a warm, yet somewhat comfortable day with readings in the mid 80s. We've managed to stay dry through the afternoon hours, but a slow moving system will ease into the region late after midnight tonight and interact with tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As this system stalls, look for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms developing early Wednesday Morning - some with heavy rain. There is already a (Level 2) Slight Risk for a few severe storms Wednesday. Highs will remain near average in the low to mid-80s.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. of Showers. After Midnight

Low 68, winds S-7

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms. Some Strong to Severe

High 90, Low 69, winds SW-11

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 83, Low 67, winds SW-12

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams