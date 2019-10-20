Strong Storms To Arrive Early Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, October 18, 2019

After a mild weekend we are about to rock things up a bit as we watch a front approach the region early Monday. This line of storms could be on the strong side with a few cells going severe. Rain will continue throughout the afternoon, so have the umbrella handy. Cooler air arrives by Tuesday and for much of the end of next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low 57, winds S-12

MONDAY: Strong To Severe Storms Early and Into Midday

High 74, Low 47, winds S-19, G: 35

TUESDAY: Clearing Out, Mostly Sunny and Cool

High 63, Low 39, winds W-13

