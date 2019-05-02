Strong To Severe Storms Possible Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, May 2, 2019

...SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

May began with warm, Summer-like readings in the 80s, but an unsettled pattern returns heading through the rest of the week into Derby weekend. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Thursday and Friday. A few storms could be severe late Thursday, with gusty winds and hail possible. Unfortunately, the best chance of rain and thunderstorms will now come on Saturday which could also have an impact on Derby festivities at Churchill Downs. Drier weather returns for the beginning of next week.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and T/Storms, Few Possibly Severe

High 85, Low 62, winds SW-12

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers and T/Storms

High 80, Low 50, winds SW-7

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible. Cooler

High 70, Low 53, winds NW-7

