Strong To Severe Storms Possible Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, May 9, 2019

MAX IMPACT THURSDAY: HEAVY RAINS, STRONG STORMS WITH DAMAGING WIND POTENTIAL, SOME HAIL

After enjoying more sunshine to go with the year's warmest day thus far (87°), shower and thunderstorm chances rise as our next system approaches from the Plains. Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain are a good bet Thursday as the system slides through. We dry out for a time Friday afternoon and night, but more rain is likely for at least part of our upcoming WKU Graduation/Mother's Day weekend. There's still some uncertainty as to the exact timing of the bulk of this weekend's rains, however. Stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast for late week. Next week begins with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures with a slow warming trend as the week progresses.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely (Few Poss. Severe)

High 78, Low 63, winds SW-17, Gusts to 30

FRIDAY: Showers Ending, then Partly Cloudy

High 72, Low 54, winds NW-8

SATURDAY: Showers Likely, Esp. in the Afternoon

High 68, Low 57, winds E-8

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams