Strong winds to blame for Hart County damage

Officials say strong winds are to blame for damage to a structure under construction at a gas station in Munfordville.

Officials believe the damage happened sometime in the early morning hours Wednesday.

A wind advisory went into place for South Central Kentucky around 5 o'clock on Tuesday evening.

"Mesonet in the Hart County location Munfordville did indicate miles per hour in exceedance of over 40 miles per hour sustained winds," said Hart County Emergency Management Director, Kerry McDaniel.

The wind gusts proved too much for the structure and in the daylight, officials surveyed the damage. Pieces of wood scattered and concrete blocks knocked over.

Officials say wind is to blame for the damage to this building under construction at a gas station in Munfordville. Emergency Management Officials say the area was under a wind advisory last night and remains under one again today. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/BgyVvkrPce — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) November 27, 2019

McDaniel told 13 News there were several reports of damage throughout Hart County, though the damage at the gas station proved to be the worst.

"Also, the barns and things like roofs and outbuildings and that could possibly continue into late this afternoon," said McDaniel.

According to the Kentucky Mesonet, wind gusts peaked at 45 miles per hour in Metcalfe County, and hit 57 miles per hour to the east in Pike County.

Emergency Management officials urge homeowners to take precautions by securing trash cans and outdoor decorations. They also advise drivers traveling for Thanksgiving to use extra caution on the roadways.