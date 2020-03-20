Strongest Of Storms Are Out Of Here

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Friday, March 20, 2020
Heavy rain and some severe storms moved through the region early this morning but the bulk of the storm now are off to the east. Highs soar into the 70s one more time Friday before much cooler but drier air takes over to start the weekend. Our break in the rains appears brief, however. Showers return by late Sunday afternoon. Next week brings a warming trend, but rain chances are a part of the forecast Tuesday through Thursday.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Ending, Windy & Warm
High 73, Low 37, winds W-15, G-30
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Much Cooler
High 52, Low 35, winds N-7
SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers by Afternoon
High 53, Low 41, winds NE-7
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams