Strongest Of Storms Are Out Of Here

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, March 20, 2020

Heavy rain and some severe storms moved through the region early this morning but the bulk of the storm now are off to the east. Highs soar into the 70s one more time Friday before much cooler but drier air takes over to start the weekend. Our break in the rains appears brief, however. Showers return by late Sunday afternoon. Next week brings a warming trend, but rain chances are a part of the forecast Tuesday through Thursday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Ending, Windy & Warm

High 73, Low 37, winds W-15, G-30

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Much Cooler

High 52, Low 35, winds N-7

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers by Afternoon

High 53, Low 41, winds NE-7

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

