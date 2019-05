According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, they responded to a structure fire at 7:39 a.m. Thursday morning.

When they arrived, they were told a molten aluminum pit was on fire.

Officials say plant employees attempted to extinguish the fire, but it was not completely out.

The BGFD used large dry chemical extinguishers to finish putting the fire out.

Seven units and 20 personnel responded to the scene from the BGFD.

Officials say there were no injuries.