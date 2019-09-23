Strut your Mutt takes place in Glasgow to raise money for the Barren River Animal Welfare Association

Dogs of all breeds strutted their stuff today in Glasgow to raise money for the Barren River Animal Welfare Association.

The annual event took place Sunday afternoon with dogs of all sizes in attendance.

Fun games took place for all dogs including a peanut butter flavored ice cream licking contest. There were also musical chairs for dogs with the pooches responding to command.

All of these fun events took place while raising money for a good cause.

"It's basically a time where we get people to walk their dog. We have it as a fundraiser so we encourage money to be given to us. As far as walking the dogs, participating in games and having basic obedience lessons," said Robin Crane, Board of Directors.

The event also included a best costume contest and a wag your tail contest.

The Barren River Animal Welfare Association is a non-profit and depends on fundraisers like this to provide for their animals.

"So we really depend on all the donations we can get. Any fundraisers we can do to help offset some costs is very important to us and to the animals," said Connie Greer, General Manager.

"We can't take care of all the animals in our country without it," added Greer.

BRAWA is also currently looking for more volunteers and anyone is welcome to help them out.

